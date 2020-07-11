1/
Faith Dawn Clifford
Clifford, Faith Dawn TROY Faith Dawn Clifford, 52 of Troy, peacefully passed away on July 3, 2020. Faith was predeceased by her son Michael Jerome; and her biological mother Jacqueline Jerome. She is survived by her husband John Brozman; and her three surviving children, Daryl Jerome, Jessica Wood and Rose-Anne Wernhammer. Also, by her four grandchildren, Antoinette and Kadance Cook, Harlee Jones and Aylah Wernhammer; along with many other friends and family. Memorial service on Monday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Troy.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Memorial service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
July 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
