Geier, Faith Leeta ROTTERDAM Faith Leeta Geier of Rotterdam, passed away on Thursday August, 27, 2020. Born on December 29, 1926; Faith is predeceased by her parents, Smith A. Welch and Leeta Mae Welch; her brother, George Welch; her first husband, James Sarris in 1963; and husband Andrew C. Geier in 2011; and her children, James Sarris Jr., Susan Peek, and Curt Sarris. Faith is survived by her children, Thomas Sarris (Janet), George Sarris (Joy), Candyce Sarris-Hayostek (John), Lorena Miller, Merry Groat (Robert), Jennifer Machia (Thomas); aunt, Gracie Brown; several nephews and nieces; and a large number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Faith was a long time member and secretary for the White Eagle Ambulance Squad in Rotterdam; was a private duty nurse and longtime EMT in NY State, and did Meals on Wheels after her retirement. Faith is a member of Carmen United Methodist Church and loved to sing and read as much as she could. Due to covid19 restrictions, a service will be held at a later date and internment will be in Memory's Gardens in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Catholic Charities Meals on Wheels Program.