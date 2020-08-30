1/
Faith Leeta Geier
Geier, Faith Leeta ROTTERDAM Faith Leeta Geier of Rotterdam, passed away on Thursday August, 27, 2020. Born on December 29, 1926; Faith is predeceased by her parents, Smith A. Welch and Leeta Mae Welch; her brother, George Welch; her first husband, James Sarris in 1963; and husband Andrew C. Geier in 2011; and her children, James Sarris Jr., Susan Peek, and Curt Sarris. Faith is survived by her children, Thomas Sarris (Janet), George Sarris (Joy), Candyce Sarris-Hayostek (John), Lorena Miller, Merry Groat (Robert), Jennifer Machia (Thomas); aunt, Gracie Brown; several nephews and nieces; and a large number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Faith was a long time member and secretary for the White Eagle Ambulance Squad in Rotterdam; was a private duty nurse and longtime EMT in NY State, and did Meals on Wheels after her retirement. Faith is a member of Carmen United Methodist Church and loved to sing and read as much as she could. Due to covid19 restrictions, a service will be held at a later date and internment will be in Memory's Gardens in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Catholic Charities Meals on Wheels Program.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
