Faith S. Kelly
Kelly, Faith S. WATERVLIET Faith S. Kelly, 84, died peacefully on August 4, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Maura Pilla (Mike); granddaughters, Krista Pino (Derek) and Michaella DeJonge (William); sister-in-law Maureen McGuire; many nieces and nephews, and the many who also considered her "nana." She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Kelly; son, Christopher Kelly; and brother, John Sullivan. Originally from Waterbury, Conn., Faith remained close to her class of '54 at Sacred Heart, especially her four lifelong friends, "The Golden Girls." Faith touched many throughout her teaching career and continued to keep in touch with many of her students. She enjoyed spending winters in New Smyrna Beach, going to weekly events with her sorority sisters and many other good friends and bringing her family on annual vacations throughout the Carribean. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Women's Cancer Care and The Community Hospice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Those who wish to make a memorial contribution, in memory of Faith, are asked to donate to American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
