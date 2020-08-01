Smith, Faye A. NISKAYUNA Faye A. Smith, 72, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. Faye was born in Amsterdam to the late Russell and Doris Barker Schubert. She worked as a director for the New York State Legislative Bill Drafting Commission for 30 years, until retiring. Faye put a great deal of love and caring into her home, gardening and cooking. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, William J. Smith; her stepfather, John Signer; and her brother Jerry Signer. She is survived by five children, Daniel Smith, Eric Smith, Ryan Smith, Megan (Jeff) Salm and Allyson (Tyson Skross) Smith; six grandchildren, Liam and Owen Smith, Kara, Jillian and Dean Salm and Max Skross; and five siblings, Cheryl (Tom) George, Sean (Cindy) Signer, Laurie (Dave) Lawler, Andrew (June) Signer and Michael (Ashlee) Signer. Calling hours, to which relatives and friends are invited, will be on Sunday, August 2, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. There will be no funeral service. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.