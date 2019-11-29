Heppner, Faye L. ROTTERDAM Faye L. Heppner, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband Norman. She is survived by her brothers and sisters. Faye enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone she knew. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Sunday, December 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, 449 Route 146, Suite 101, Clifton Park, NY, 12065. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2019