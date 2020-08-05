1/
Faye Sperber
1950 - 2020
Sperber, Faye COLONIE Faye Sperber, 69, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020, with her sons at her side. Faye was born on October 9, 1950, and raised in Albany, where she graduated from Milne High School in 1968. Faye attended Russell Sage College in Troy, earning a bachelor's degree and graduating at the top of her economics class in 1972. Faye was employed by Parsons Child and Family Center (now known as Northern Rivers) for 21 years, first as a family support worker for the Bright Beginnings (Healthy Families Albany County) program before being promoted to the position of coordinator, a title she held until her retirement in 2016. While at Parsons, Faye was recognized by the state of New York for her outstanding work in assisting at-risk expectant families. Faye's surviving family includes her sons, Joshua and Eric Sperber; grandchildren, Katelyn, Ari, and Corbin; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Sperber; brother, Larry Abrams; sister-in-law, Estelle Abrams; and nephews, Bryan and Ira Abrams. Faye was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Gertrude Abrams. A celebration of Faye's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Faye's name may be made to Northern Rivers, c/o Healthy Families, 60 Academy Road, Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
