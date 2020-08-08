Bardin, Faye Streeter COHOES Faye Streeter Bardin, 85, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green. Born in Albany on May 19, 1935, Faye was the daughter of the late Gwen Higgins and Walter Streeter. She was a graduate of Roessleville High School, class of 1953, and a member of the Colonie Senior Citizens Club. Faye was retired from the New York State Dormitory Authority in Albany, where she worked until 2005. She enjoyed traveling and was an avid bingo player. The loves of her life were her four legged furry grandchildren. Faye is survived by her daughters, Pamela Bardin-Dow and Kimberly Bardin. She is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10, in the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Colonie. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Selkirk. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 2 - 4 p.m. in the funeral home. For those who wish, memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com