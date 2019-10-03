Fayk Gerais

Obituary
Gerais, Fayk SCHENECTADY Fayk Melad Soryal Gerais, 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Ellis Hospital, with his loving family by his side. Fayk was the devoted husband to Marcel Abdelmessih. He was the father of George (Mary) Soryal, Germein (Samual) Soryal and John (Reham) Soryal. He is also survived by eight grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 7, at 12:30 p.m. in St. Mary & St. George COPTIC Orthodox Church, 820 Madison Ave., Albany. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 3, 2019
