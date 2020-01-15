|
Kinne, Felicia L. WATERFORD Felicia L. Kinne, 28, "Our Angel," died on Monday, January 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of Scott and Dianne Birney Kinne. She was a 2010 graduate of Shenendehowa High School. Felicia was employed at Burger King in Clifton Park and attended sessions at Lifesong in Clifton Park. She enjoyed spending time with her parents and going on vacation to Virginia Beach, Disney World, Atlantic City or just going with them to Racino. She was a sports enthusiast and was a fan of the N.Y. Yankees, N.Y. Rangers and the R.P.I. Hockey team. In addition to her parents, she is survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins as well as her feline companions, Belle and Jasmine. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Harold and Erna Kinne and John and Lois Birney. Special thanks are extended to the staff at Lifesong and to Dr. Ravilla and the staff at Albany Medical Oncology Department. Funeral services will be on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or to Lifesong Inc., 1536 Crescent Rd., Suite 17, Clifton Park, NY, 12065. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 15, 2020