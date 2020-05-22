Favata, Felicia M. ALBANY Felicia M. Favata, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Teresian House of Albany. She was born on March 28, 1930, to Angeline (Palmieri) and Armando Andreaggi, in Scotia. Felicia graduated from Scotia High School in 1947, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science from The College of Saint Rose in 1952. She became employed as a certified medical technologist at Ellis Hospital and Albany Medical Center. In September 1958, she married Dr. Peter P. Favata, a loving union lasting almost 40 years until his passing. She enjoyed assisting him in his dental practice in later years. The focus of her life was spent loving her family and raising seven children. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was the happiest around babies and children. She was well known by her children and their friends for driving to and from school events ("Moms Taxi"). She enjoyed vacationing and going to lunch with her children, grandchildren, and cousins, Marie and Lillian, always requesting something with chocolate for dessert. She loved to cook and was known for her famous Nani cookies, which were often requested by friends as well as family. She enjoyed many phone conversations with her college friend Annette, and her sister-in-law Lucy. Felicia never hesitated to put the needs of friends and family before her own. She had a generous giving spirit, which was matched by her husband Peter, who supported a child from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for many years. She honored his support to St. Jude well beyond his passing. Felicia actively participated in fundraising activities on behalf of her alma mater, The College of Saint Rose. She donated funds to purchase microscopes, theater chairs, and supported the Christian Plumeri Sports Complex by purchasing bricks in memory of her husband Peter, brother Joe, and seven children. She also enjoyed spending her time participating in the annual phonathon to help raise money for the college. She was an active parishioner of All Saints Church, formerly known as Holy Cross Church. She was an active member of the Rosary Society, and enjoyed working at the church bazaar and donating baked goods. In her later years, she made more friends and developed spiritual bonds with the Teresian House family, especially Deacon Gary and the Sisters of Carmelite. She attended Mass daily, enjoyed participating in social events, especially Sunday bingo, and often shared her life experiences with her extended family. The family would like to thank the staff from The Teresian House for their care, compassion, and support of Felicia and our family during her time there. She will be forever missed by her children, Elaine (Lawrence) Dean of Westerlo, Licia Favata and friend Eugene O'Neill of Niskayuna, Grace (Peter) DeMarzio of Niskayuna, Diana (Peter) Stanish of Slingerlands, Peter (Helen) Favata of Scotia, Lou (Karen) Favata of Ludlow, Mass., and Angela (Mike) Ridolfo of Schenectady; her grandchildren, Julie M. Dean, Lou (Jen) DeMarzio, Peter (fiance Kate) Stanish, Tony Stanish, Jessica (Jason) Edick, Elena (Zach) Andi, Maria Favata, Gianina Favata, Matthew Favata, Jack Favata, Anthony Ridolfo, and David Ridolfo; her great-granddaughter Ruthie Edick; and many nieces and nephews. She now joins in eternal life to be with her husband Peter; brother Joseph; her parents, Angeline and Armando; and her beloved granddaughter, Casey L. Stanish. Services for Felicia will be held privately at Daly Funeral Home in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Pastoral Care Department at The Teresian House. Online remembrances may be made at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 22, 2020.