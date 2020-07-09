1/
Felix M. Bernardo
1948 - 2020
Bernardo, Felix M. SELKIRK Felix Michael Bernardo, 71 of Selkirk, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Albany Stratton Veterans Administration Medical Center. He was born on July 15, 1948, in Peekskill, N.Y., the only child of Felix and Elizabeth Balcek Bernardo. Felix graduated from Yorktown High School and continued his education at Westchester Community College, earning an associate degree in electronics. After college, he joined the U.S. Navy. After the Navy, Felix worked as an electronics technician. Felix was a member of the Lions Club and the Fleet Reserve. He loved to garden, do woodworking, volunteer at the V.A., and solve crossword puzzles. Felix enjoyed attending car races and baseball games, especially those of the New York Yankees. Felix is survived by many cousins in New York, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and South Carolina. He will be sorely missed by family and his many Navy friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 9, 2020.
