Ro SOS ki, Fenella Mae ALBANY Fenella Mae Ro SOS ki passed away early in the morning on June 2, 2020, just shy of her 91st birthday. Born in Reading, Pa. she was the daughter of the late Paul Dondore and Elizabeth Garde. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Edward Ro SOS ki in 1999; and her beloved son John S. Ro SOS ki in 2007. Fenella was a family orientated, Godly and spiritually minded woman, who loved music and to play the piano and harmonica. She enjoyed doing embroidery, sewing, roller skating and gardening. She loved people and pets and they loved her. She loved to read the bible and to learn about new things. She was a kind, loving, merciful, and forgiving person who never held a grudge. Fenella was one of Jehovah's Witnesses, who was baptized at 12 years old. Her goal was to be a missionary and she wholeheartedly supported the good news of God's Kingdom, preaching and teaching work. She deeply loved Jehovah God, her Heavenly Father, and his son Jesus Christ. Her place of worship was The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 400 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville. She is survived by her daughter Karen E. Ro SOS ki; her sister Lucille Dondore; nieces, Kathleen Wellborn and Joyce Elson (Doug); nephew Timothy (Marybeth) Boruta; great-niece Olivia Boruta; great-nephew Garland Elson; and sister-in-law Jennie Boruta King. In addition to her husband and son, she was predeceased by her brother David Dondore. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Social distancing and masks are required; and 10 people at a time will be allowed into the funeral home. Please use the rear parking lot and entrance. Interment will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. To leave Fenella's family a message on their guestbook, or view other helpful services, please visit www.LGfuneralhome.com