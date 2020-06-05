Fenella Mae Rososki
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fenella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RoSOSki, Fenella Mae ALBANY Fenella Mae RoSOSki passed away early in the morning on June 2, 2020, just shy of her 91st birthday. Born in Reading, Pa. she was the daughter of the late Paul Dondore and Elizabeth Garde. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Edward RoSOSki in 1999; and her beloved son John S. RoSOSki in 2007. Fenella was a family orientated, Godly and spiritually minded woman, who loved music and to play the piano and harmonica. She enjoyed doing embroidery, sewing, roller skating and gardening. She loved people and pets and they loved her. She loved to read the bible and to learn about new things. She was a kind, loving, merciful, and forgiving person who never held a grudge. Fenella was one of Jehovah's Witnesses, who was baptized at 12 years old. Her goal was to be a missionary and she wholeheartedly supported the good news of God's Kingdom, preaching and teaching work. She deeply loved Jehovah God, her Heavenly Father, and his son Jesus Christ. Her place of worship was The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 400 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville. She is survived by her daughter Karen E. RoSOSki; her sister Lucille Dondore; nieces, Kathleen Wellborn and Joyce Elson (Doug); nephew Timothy (Marybeth) Boruta; great-niece Olivia Boruta; great-nephew Garland Elson; and sister-in-law Jennie Boruta King. In addition to her husband and son, she was predeceased by her brother David Dondore. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Social distancing and masks are required; and 10 people at a time will be allowed into the funeral home. Please use the rear parking lot and entrance. Interment will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. To leave Fenella's family a message on their guestbook, or view other helpful services, please visit www.LGfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors
208 N Allen St
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 463-1566
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved