Fessel, Fern K. Karner Brundige TROY Fern K. Karner Brundige Fessel, born on September 20, 1954, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Roger Charbonneau and Vera Karner. Fern was educated in Troy schools and certified as a home health aide which she worked most of her life. She was a member of the Waterford Wesleyan Church and the former Temple Baptist Church. She was a very loving, giving, and selfless person who put others before herself and supported many organizations throughout her life; some include Adopt a Child Program and ASPCA. Fern was a strong women of faith, loved the Lord our God and always shared Jesus with everyone she met. Her favorite phrase when life was going wrong was, "where's your faith?" "In loving memory of me, carry out my wishes, if you're going to cry let it be tears of joy and remember me as I was. For God promises that when we become saved, we will meet again in heaven one day. I want all my children to be saved. So this is not a goodbye but rather I will see you later. Remember my words and how much I loved you! Love me." Ferns survivors include her husband George Fessel Sr.; her children, Dawn, Frank and Joseph Karner, Catherine Rafferty, Robert Brundige Jr., Kenneth J. Trotter, Matthew Brundige, Lula F. Spooner, John J. Trotter, Bessie M., Anthony A., and Reda J. Hadden, Joseph Leininger and George Fessel Jr. She was the sister of Faith Randall and proud grandmother of 41 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services will be held in the Waterford Wesleyan Church on Thursday, September 24, at 1 p.m. followed by burial in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in West Sand Lake. All family and friends are invited to attend services. In compliance with pandemic regulations, masks are required and social distancing practiced. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com