Rotella, Filipo ALBANY Filipo Rotella passed away suddenly on December 11, 2019. He was 82. He leaves behind his wife Michelle Rotella; his son Luigi; his daughter, Elena; his granddaughter Lena; and two sisters. He was predeceased by his grandson Philip. Services will be held at Magnus Poirier, 10300 Blvd. Pie-IX, Montreal-Nord, Quebec, HIH 3Z1, Canada on Sunday, December 22, from 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. and on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the Notre-Dame-de-Pompei Church. A memorial service will be held in Albany at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cardiology Unit at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 20, 2019