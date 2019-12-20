Filipo Rotella

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Filipo Rotella.
Service Information
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-489-0188
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Magnus Poirier,
10300 Blvd. Pie-IX
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Magnus Poirier,
10300 Blvd. Pie-IX
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Notre-Dame-de-Pompei Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rotella, Filipo ALBANY Filipo Rotella passed away suddenly on December 11, 2019. He was 82. He leaves behind his wife Michelle Rotella; his son Luigi; his daughter, Elena; his granddaughter Lena; and two sisters. He was predeceased by his grandson Philip. Services will be held at Magnus Poirier, 10300 Blvd. Pie-IX, Montreal-Nord, Quebec, HIH 3Z1, Canada on Sunday, December 22, from 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. and on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the Notre-Dame-de-Pompei Church. A memorial service will be held in Albany at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cardiology Unit at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.