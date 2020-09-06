1/
Filomena DeCastro
DeCastro, Filomena RAVENA Filomena _ DeCastro, 82, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Maria Cellini. Filomena came to the United States with her family from a small town in Italy, an hour South of Rome, 48 years ago. She made a living by working at the Ravena Dress Factory, then eventually went on to work as a cook at Alteri's restaurant. Once she retired she began cleaning homes for friends, including the rectory at St. Patrick's Church. Survivors include her husband, Cesare; three children, Evelyn, Vincent and Claudia DeCastro; her siblings in Italy; along with nieces and nephews in Italy and the United States. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena, on Tuesday, September 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. COVID restrictions will be in effect. Limited number of people in the building at one time, masks will be required and social distancing will be followed. Her Mass will be celebrated at The Church of St. Patrick, Ravena, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, with a limit of 60 people in church. Interment will follow in Grove Cemetery, Coeymans. Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Upstate New York/Vermont Chapter, 1 Marcus Blvd. #104, Albany, NY 12205.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 6, 2020.
