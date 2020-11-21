DeMarco, Filomena COLONIE Filomena DeMarco of Colonie passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020. She was born in Abbateggio, Italy to Vincenzo and Camilla Scipione Nevasini on February 20, 1933. She met Pasquale DeMarco from Albany in 1952. They married in Abbateggio, Italy and came back to Albany to raise a family. Once the Empire State Plaza forced relocation, she moved to Yates Street in Albany where she raised her family, as well as took care of her disabled sister-in-law, her mother and father-in-law. She opened her home to her brothers' and sisters' families when they moved to relocate to the United States. Filomena worked for Albany Woolen Mills in Rensselaer, taking the bus from Albany for many years. The mill closed and Filomena then worked various jobs: as a nanny, office cleaner, and seamstress. She loved to cook, garden, sew, knit, fix up her home for the holidays, and spend time with her family, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. She is survived by a sister, Lucia Pelone in Italy; her daughter, Bernice Scholtens (William) of Milford, Pa.; two sons, Nicholas DeMarco (Kimberly) of Naples, Fla. and Vincent DeMarco (Rosemary) of Knox; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and sister-in- law Alba Nevasini. She was predeceased by her husband, Pasquale DeMarco; brother, Sante Nevasini; sister, Assunta Tarquino; brothers- in-law, Giovanni Tarquino and Ralph DeMarco (Carmalla); sister-in-law, Carmella "Mollie" DeMarco. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Filomena's family on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. A funeral service honoring Filomena's life will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 9 am. at the McVeigh Funeral Home. The Rite of Interment will immediately follow the service in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers or donations, Filomena would ask that you take your family out for a nice Italian dinner to celebrate her life. To leave Filomena's family a message on their guestbook, obtain directions, or view her Cinematic Life Tribute, please visit mcveighfuneralhome.com