Tobin, Fiona Alena ALBANY Fiona Alena Tobin, born on March 31, 1994, passed away on January 26, 2020. She was the daughter of Gregory (Kari) and Elizabeth Deirdre Tobin; sister of Chelsea and Pierce. Fiona was tragically killed on the Taconic Highway after walking two miles from where her car went off the road looking for help. She was a great athlete who loved playing lacrosse, gymnastics, and snowboarding. She was a licensed cosmetologist and an artist. Most importantly, she was an angel on earth always helping others to a fault. Services were held at the McVeigh Funeral Home for family and close friends.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 6, 2020