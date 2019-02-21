Femia, Fiore ALBANY Fiore Femia, 86, went to Heaven on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Fiore was born on November 23, 1932, in Altamont and was the son of Anthony and Josephine Femia. Fiore graduated from Altamont High School and enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean War, where he served aboard the USS Allagash, attaining the rank of petty officer second class. Fiore worked at General Electric, Blue Spruce Farms, and Heritage Village. Fiore enjoyed fishing trips to Roscoe, N.Y. and trips to Vermont, the Adirondacks, and Navy reunions. Fiore was a member of the Guilderland Elks Club and a lifelong member of the American Legion. Fiore is survived by his son John Femia; granddaughter Theresa Barber (Jason); great-granddaughter Zoey Barber; sister; Rose Martin and Mary Page; brother Peter Femia (Valerie); and several nieces and nephews. Fiore was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Mary Femia; and brother Joseph Femia. The family would like to thank the health care providers at the Stratton V.A. Medical Center and the Albany County Nursing Home, and dear friends, Patty Sullivan and Kim Roche for their constant support and kindness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in All Saints Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany, NY, 12203 (behind CVS), on Saturday, February 23, at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Church at the above address or The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12205.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fiore Femia.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019