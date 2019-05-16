Aiello, Flora M. ALBANY Flora M. Aiello, 96, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Scavullo Gaspary. After graduating from Vincentian Institute, she attended N.Y.S. Teachers College in Albany where she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in education. Flora taught social studies in the Castleton School District. In addition, she worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for European Tile Company and later, Joseph Aiello and Sons. Flora was a longtime communicant at Mater Christi Parish and active in the community there. Her activities included singing in the choir, running a religious goods store and participating in numerous craft and fundraising events. Known for her upbeat, positive attitude, Flora was always willing to lend a helping hand. Devoted to her family, her greatest joy was sharing a meal with family and friends. Predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Aiello Sr., Flora is survived by her children, Mary (Paul) Cloutier of Glenmont, Joan (John Szybist) Aiello of Rochester, and Joseph J. (Francesca) Aiello Jr. of Loudonville; grandchildren, Kathryn, Madelyn, Kevin, Brian, Alessandra, Joseph III, and Frank; her sister Rose Burda of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Margaret Aiello; and siblings, Leonard, Joseph, and Alphonse Gaspary. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Flora's family on Sunday, May 19, from 2-5 p.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 20, at 10 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Flora's memory to the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 16 to May 17, 2019