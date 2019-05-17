Flora M. Aiello

Guest Book
  • "Mary and family....very sorry for your loss."
    - Nancy Paul Fratianni
  • "God has given us a life span of 70 and 80 years if we are..."
Service Information
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY
12209
(518)-463-1594
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Parish of Mater Christi
40 Hopewell St
Albany, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Parish of Mater Christi
40 Hopewell St
Albany, NY
View Map
Obituary
Aiello, Flora M. ALBANY Flora M. Aiello, 96, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Flora's family on Sunday, May 19, from 2-5 p.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 20, at 10 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Flora's memory to the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union from May 17 to May 18, 2019
