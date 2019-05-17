Aiello, Flora M. ALBANY Flora M. Aiello, 96, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Flora's family on Sunday, May 19, from 2-5 p.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 20, at 10 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Flora's memory to the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 17 to May 18, 2019