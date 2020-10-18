Willey, Florence A. ALBANY Florence A. Willey, 82, passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on October 14, 2020, after a brief illness. Florence was born on April 25, 1938, the daughter of the late Edgar Raymond and Florence Osterhout. Florence was a woman who loved God, her family, and her friends. She was an active member of McKownville United Methodist Church for over 55 years. She sang for many years in the church choir and taught Sunday School for over 30 years. She served as a mentor for members of the confirmation class multiple times and kept in touch with many of the young people she mentored and taught over the years. Florence lived for her family and attended many plays, concerts, softball games, baseball games, graduations and weddings over the years. Florence worked for the state of New York for many years and in her spare time and her retirement, she loved playing with her grandchildren and great-grandbabies. She also enjoyed baking and cake decorating, playing cards with family, sewing, quilting and always enjoyed a nice lunch out. She was an incredibly generous and loving wife and mother and the love of and for her family was visible to everyone. To know Florence was to know grace, kindness, gentleness, light and a beautiful smile. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Daniel R. Willey; her daughters, Diane Willey, Jeanette Wager (Charles) and Colleen O'Brien (Matthew); her grandsons, Daniel Wager (Hali), Justin Wager (Ashley) and Ryan Wager (Kirsten); as well as four great-grandchildren, Noah, Cora, Riley and Kinsley. She is also survived by a sister, Carol A. Walsh, as well as many nieces and nephews. Florence was predeceased by her sister May V. Weed. Calling hours will be on Monday, October 19, from 5-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 20, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Rural Cemetery in Selkirk. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com