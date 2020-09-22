DiPofi, Florence B. HALFMOON Florence B. DiPofi, age 90 of Halfmoon, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Born on September 15, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Minnie Finkle. She was predeceased by her children, Peter DiPofi and Pamela DiPofi; and 12 siblings. Florence spent her life raising her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a devoted member of the Faith Baptist Church in Rexford. She is survived by her husband, Peter DiPofi; her grandchildren, Julie Lawson and Derek (Melissa) Lawson; her great-granddaughter, Izabella Been; and her sister, Joyce Diffenback. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 23, from 11 to 12 p.m., with a funeral service at 12 p.m. in the Faith Baptist Church, 11 Glenridge Rd, Rexford. Burial will be in Albany Rural Cemetery. Florence's life was exemplary and she left this world with the light of the heavenly world on her countenance. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com
