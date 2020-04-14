Holtslag, Florence E. ALBANY Florence E. "Sis" Holtslag, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, after 96 years of a full and happy life. Sis was a lifelong resident of Albany's South End, "where the sun always shines"; daughter of Florence (Klender) Holtslag and Frederick Holtslag. Sis attended Albany City Schools at School #17, Hackett and Philip Schuyler. She worked at Sterling Winthrop Drug Company for 40+ years and was a lifetime parishioner at St. Ann's, now St. Francis, Broad Street, Albany. Sis was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Owens (Frank H.) and Joan Andros (Charles). Survivors include Frank T. Owens (Teresa Rogg), Cathleen Covey Owens, Steve Owens (Kate), John Owens (Nora), Nancy Briskie (Rob), Jeanne Owens (Mike Barone), Joseph Owens, Joan Evers, Jill Sharpe (Lance), Andy Andros (Sharon). She is also survived by a host of grandnieces and nephews. Sis leaves a love of life and family that is second to none and her positive outlook on life with nothing too great to overcome. She was and is an inspiration to all of us. A special thank you to John and Nora for taking care of Sis in her last few days. Due to the current health restrictions regarding the coronavirus, funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of Sis's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2020