Frazier, Florence ALBANY Florence Frazier a great lady, a gifted professional, a great-grandmother, grandmother, aunt, friend and mother passed from this earth on October 4, 2020, at the age of 97. She was known as confident, poised, quite clear in her principles, and unafraid to speak the truth as it was necessary. Mrs. Frazier was a great lady. She was well travelled, especially fond of Barbados and the Bahamas. She was born in Huntington Long Island and came to Albany with her husband, brothers and cousins after World War II to work for New York state. Known to her family as Cissie and Aunt Cissie, and to her friends as Florence, she participated in the church, and the civic and cultural life of the Capital Region in a variety of roles: Sunday school teacher, youth leader, choir member, president, board member, mentor, teacher and friend. But most important to her was "G-ma," grandmother, aunt, sister, and mother. She is survived by her great-granddaughter, her grandson Onaje Harper, her nieces and nephews, cousins and daughter. She was a model of responsibility to community, to family and to friends; a leader in the professionalization of social work, her chosen profession, and a writer. Her life will be fully celebrated and her accomplishments will be memorialized at event early in 2021. Her ashes will be interred on Friday, October 7, at 9 a.m. The family asks that you respect her wishes for the conduct of a private ceremony. To express condolences, visit sbfuneralhome.com