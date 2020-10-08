1/1
Florence Frazier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frazier, Florence ALBANY Florence Frazier a great lady, a gifted professional, a great-grandmother, grandmother, aunt, friend and mother passed from this earth on October 4, 2020, at the age of 97. She was known as confident, poised, quite clear in her principles, and unafraid to speak the truth as it was necessary. Mrs. Frazier was a great lady. She was well travelled, especially fond of Barbados and the Bahamas. She was born in Huntington Long Island and came to Albany with her husband, brothers and cousins after World War II to work for New York state. Known to her family as Cissie and Aunt Cissie, and to her friends as Florence, she participated in the church, and the civic and cultural life of the Capital Region in a variety of roles: Sunday school teacher, youth leader, choir member, president, board member, mentor, teacher and friend. But most important to her was "G-ma," grandmother, aunt, sister, and mother. She is survived by her great-granddaughter, her grandson Onaje Harper, her nieces and nephews, cousins and daughter. She was a model of responsibility to community, to family and to friends; a leader in the professionalization of social work, her chosen profession, and a writer. Her life will be fully celebrated and her accomplishments will be memorialized at event early in 2021. Her ashes will be interred on Friday, October 7, at 9 a.m. The family asks that you respect her wishes for the conduct of a private ceremony. To express condolences, visit sbfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home
633 Central Avenue
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-4454
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved