Bakke, Florence H. ALBANY Florence H. (Newhouse) Bakke, 96 of Albany, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019, in the comfort of her home. Born in Brooklyn, she moved to Albany in 1948. Florence was a homemaker, an active member of the Third Reformed Church, Albany Senior Citizens and AARP. She enjoyed dancing with her husband, in particular square and line dancing. Florence was predeceased by her loving husband John S. Bakke on July 10, 2011. She is survived by her loving daughter Diane B. Tennant and her husband Philip of Cortland. Grandmother of Hillary Tennant and her husband Marvin Sun, and Andrew Tennant; great-grandmother of Evan, Tate, Gideon and Theo Sun. She is also survived by several cousins and a well-loved caregiver Lois Arrindell. Florence was predeceased by her sister Eleanor Thomas. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Wednesday, May 15, from 9:30-11 a.m. in the Third Reformed Church, 20 Ten Eyck Ave., Albany. Funeral services for Florence will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the church at the conclusion of the visitation. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial contributions to the Third Reformed Church, 20 Ten Eyck Ave., Albany, NY, 12209. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from May 11 to May 12, 2019