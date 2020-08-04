Hatlee, Florence "Anne" ALBANY Florence "Anne" Hatlee, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020. Born in Clifton Park, she was the daughter of the late Parker D. and Floss A. (Butler) Hatlee. Anne was employed by the N.Y.S. Harness Horse Breeders where she went on to retire from. Anne is survived by her sister Lois Smith (Floyd). Anne will be missed by her nieces Linda and Rebecca Davis (Tyler). A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, at 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Social distancing practices will be in effect and masks are required within the building. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com