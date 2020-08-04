1/
Florence "Anne" Hatlee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hatlee, Florence "Anne" ALBANY Florence "Anne" Hatlee, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020. Born in Clifton Park, she was the daughter of the late Parker D. and Floss A. (Butler) Hatlee. Anne was employed by the N.Y.S. Harness Horse Breeders where she went on to retire from. Anne is survived by her sister Lois Smith (Floyd). Anne will be missed by her nieces Linda and Rebecca Davis (Tyler). A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, at 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Social distancing practices will be in effect and masks are required within the building. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved