Speranza, Florence J. CASTLETON Florence J. Speranza (Beaulieu), 87, passed away on March 15, 2019, at Albany Medical Center due to complications during surgery. She was the widow of James Anthony Speranza. They shared 51 years of marriage together before his passing. Florence was born in Messena, N.Y., the daughter of the late Armand and Albertine Beaulieu. She was retired and worked with her husband until his death in November of 2000. Florence enjoyed cleaning her house and cooking for her family and friends. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Stella and Ed Prior; daughter, Mona Harrington and her partner Tommy Scheilding; grandson, Jason Harrington and his partner Sasha DeMarino, their son Bodhi James and Sasha's son Vincent; granddaughter, Amanda Marsceill; son-in-law, Jay Marsceill; granddaughter, Christina Harrington-Stutzmann and her husband R.J. Stutzmann. She was predeceased by her daughter Tina Marsceill. Per Florence's request, she asks that everyone remember and honor her in their own way in lieu of donations or a memorial service.







Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2019

