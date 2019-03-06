Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Florence Joy R.S.M.. View Sign

Joy, Sister Florence R.S.M. ONEONTA Sister Florence Joy R.S.M. (formerly Sister Mary Annata), died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Chestnut Hill Nursing Home in Oneonta. She had been a Sister of Mercy for 63 years. Born in Oneonta, she was the daughter of the late Carmen Joy and Anna Volpe Joy. Sister Florence earned a bachelor's degree from The College of Saint Rose in Albany. She ministered as a teacher at various schools in the Albany Diocese, including St. Mary's, Clinton Heights; St. Paul's, Troy; and St. Patrick's, Watervliet. Sister spent most of her teaching career with "the little ones" in grades one and two, laying a solid foundation in the "3 R's" and preparing them for future learning. An excellent reading teacher, she spent extra time tutoring students who struggled with reading skills. In her retirement years, she dedicated herself to the ministry of prayer. Sister treasured time spent with her family and felt completely at home in Oneonta. In addition to her parents, Sister Florence was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Packer, infant Angeline Gioia, Jane Rhody, and her brothers, Anthony Joy and Emilio (Mel) Joy. She is survived by her sister, Angeline Nielsen; and brother, Michael Joy (Dawn); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins, as well as by her religious community, the Sisters of Mercy. The Sisters of Mercy are grateful to the staff of Chestnut Hill Nursing Home for the great tenderness with which they cared for our Sister. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the reception of Sister's body in St. Mary's Church, Oneonta on Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m. A wake will follow in the church; the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the spring in the family plot in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Oneonta. Contributions may be made in Sister Florence's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 634 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208.



Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home

