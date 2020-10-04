1/1
Florence L. Amoroso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amoroso, Florence L. TROY Florence L. Amoroso, 78 of Diamond Rock Terrace died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born and educated in Newburgh she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Alma C. Leffert Dayton. She was a 1960 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy. She moved to the Troy area in 2006. Florence was employed at Mount St. Mary College in Newburgh and retired in 1999. She was a member of the Troy Senior Citizens and Wynantskill Senior Citizens. She was an animal lover, enjoyed computer games, Bingo and old movies and TV programs. Most of all though, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Florence was the widow of Peter C. Amoroso who died in 2005. She is the mother of Karen A. Amoroso of Dover Plains; and sister of the late Charles R. Dayton and Nancy Ann Elliott (Robert D); sister-in-law of Gerard J. (Janice) Amoroso. She is the aunt of Robert C. Elliott of Brunswick, Thomas A. Elliott of Malta, Mark S. Elliott of Speigletown, Susan Valentino of New Windsor, N.Y. and Thomas Amoroso of Westerville, Ohio. She is also survived by several great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as her cousin Stephen (Elaine) Leffert of Ormond Beach, Fla. Funeral services will be Tuesday, at 12 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in Modena Rural Cemetery, Modena, NY. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday, 10 a.m. 12 p.m. prior to the service. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved