Amoroso, Florence L. TROY Florence L. Amoroso, 78 of Diamond Rock Terrace died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born and educated in Newburgh she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Alma C. Leffert Dayton. She was a 1960 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy. She moved to the Troy area in 2006. Florence was employed at Mount St. Mary College in Newburgh and retired in 1999. She was a member of the Troy Senior Citizens and Wynantskill Senior Citizens. She was an animal lover, enjoyed computer games, Bingo and old movies and TV programs. Most of all though, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Florence was the widow of Peter C. Amoroso who died in 2005. She is the mother of Karen A. Amoroso of Dover Plains; and sister of the late Charles R. Dayton and Nancy Ann Elliott (Robert D); sister-in-law of Gerard J. (Janice) Amoroso. She is the aunt of Robert C. Elliott of Brunswick, Thomas A. Elliott of Malta, Mark S. Elliott of Speigletown, Susan Valentino of New Windsor, N.Y. and Thomas Amoroso of Westerville, Ohio. She is also survived by several great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as her cousin Stephen (Elaine) Leffert of Ormond Beach, Fla. Funeral services will be Tuesday, at 12 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in Modena Rural Cemetery, Modena, NY. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday, 10 a.m. 12 p.m. prior to the service. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com