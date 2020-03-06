Lee, Florence "Jean" HALFMOON Florence "Jean" Lee, age 87 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born on August 28, 1932, in Mechanicville, she was the daughter of the late Thurland and Grace Sweatt. She was predeceased by her first husband Frank "Bud" Howland, and second husband Allan "Dick" Lee. Jean worked as a principal's secretary at Shenendehowa for 20 years after previously working at the Westvaco pulp and paper mill in Mechanicville. She served as the Halfmoon town clerk for four years, and as a deputy clerk for two years. She was a Girl Scout leader for several years. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Richard) Chapman, Pat (Michael O' Brien) Howland-Price, and Laurie (Scott) Dubois; stepdaughters, Karen (Jim) DuJack, Susan (Ed) Grennon, Erin Hatter, and Kristen Gilman; and sister Karen (John) Cafararo. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amy, Casey, Chris, Cassidy, and Zoe; her step-grandchildren, Rob, Josh, Daniel, Jacob, Jared, Jordan, Andrew, Nancy, Nick, Joel, Timmy, Zach, and Julianna; and many great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 8, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a service at the funeral home on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Hudson View Cemetery in Mechanicville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 6, 2020