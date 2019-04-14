Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence M. Knighton. View Sign

Knighton, Florence M. COLONIE Florence M. Knighton, "Babe," 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center, with her loving family by her side. Florence was the daughter of the late Thomas and Florence (Steele) Espey. Florence was the devoted wife to the late John Knighton. To know her was to love her. She was predeceased by six siblings. Florence is survived by her children, Phyllis (the late Ken) Lubiniecki, Eileen (Tim) Burnham and Jimmy (Lisa) Knighton. She was the adored grandmother of Roger Groff, Kimberly Lubiniecki, Tim (Amanda) Burnham, Corey T. Burnham, John (Rachel) Knighton and Racquel (Connor) Knighton. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Emma Grace Burnham; her brother, Don Espey; her sisters, Sara Tate and Helen Cornell and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m. in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 in Florence's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







