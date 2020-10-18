Carney, Florence Marie MECHANICVILLE Florence Marie Carney, 55 of North Main Street, died on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Capstone Center for Rehab and Nursing, Amsterdam, after a long battle with Huntington's Disease. Born in Schenectady on August 3, 1965, she was a graduate of Ballston Spa Central School. Florence worked in the production department at Sealy Mattress in Green Island, until a medical retirement. She previously had worked for 20 years at Racemark of Malta. Florence had a love of animals, but especially enjoyed the company of her husband, family and friends. Survivors include her husband of nearly 20 years, Robert E. Carney, whom she married on December 23, 2000; her in-laws, Michael (Anita) Carney, James "Chas" Carney, Joseph (Janet) Carney and Marybeth (Brian) Sankel, as well as several nieces, nephews and their families. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 20, at 11 a.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Paul's), 121 N. Main St., Mechanicville. There will be no calling hours. Masks will be mandatory and social distance procedures must be followed in the church. Burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. For those wishing to remember Florence in a special way, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, Albany Chapter, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY, 10018 in her memory.