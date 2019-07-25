Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence May (Helmes) Mattison. View Sign Service Information French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home 25 Railroad Ave Chatham , NY 12037 (518)-392-2811 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home 25 Railroad Ave Chatham , NY 12037 View Map Funeral 12:00 PM French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home 25 Railroad Ave Chatham , NY 12037 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mattison, Florence May (Helmes) CORNWALL, Pa. Florence May (Helmes) Mattison, 94, a resident of Cornwall Manor in Cornwall, formerly of Ghent, died Monday evening, July 22, 2019, at the skilled nursing facility after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born June 6, 1925, in East Schodack, the daughter of George and Florence (Vanderpool) Helmes. She was a graduate of Columbia High School in East Greenbush. For the majority of her adult years, Mrs. Mattison was a homemaker. Her passions, aside from her family, included gardening, sewing, needlepoint, and providing incredible meals for her grateful husband and children. Her gardens provided spectacular depth and color to her neighborhood in the Ghent development. Her sewing included many outfits worn by a large number of Barbie dolls, family members and one chihuahua, and her needlepoint still holds a place in the heart and a spot on many walls. She served with honor as town clerk in the town of Ghent from 1981 until her retirement more than two decades later. She previously acted as deputy town clerk to her husband, Keith, and was appointed his successor upon his death. She was predeceased by her husband, Keith; her parents; as well as her siblings and their spouses. They included a brother, George Helmes; sister Elvera (Frank) Reehl; brother Lester (Rose) Helmes; and brother Ralph (Marcella) Helmes. Survivors include her daughter, Denise Ember of Manheim, Pa.; a son, Kevin, and his wife Karen, of Ballston Spa; grandchildren, Tara (Josh) Casher of Manheim, Justin (Heather) Mattison of Enfield, Conn., and Kerri Mattison of Albany; five great-grandchildren, Gage Michael Trautwein Mattison, Elena Bryn Mattison and Lily Grace Mattison of Connecticut, and Owen Lachlan Casher and Quinlan Keith Casher of Pennsylvania. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Calling hours at the French, Gifford, Preiter and Blasl Funeral Home, 25 Railroad Ave., Chatham, will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, July 26, with the funeral at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the Ghent Union Cemetery, Ghent. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those so inclined consider a contribution to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA, 17011; or the at







