Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Paloski. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Send Flowers Obituary













Paloski, Florence COLONIE Florence W. Paloski of Colonie, passed away on April 20, 2020, following a recent series of health setbacks. Flo, "Grammy," was the beloved matriarch of an extended family reaching halfway across the United States, all of whom loved and cared for her the way she had loved and cared for them throughout their lives. Born in Albany on September 17, 1933, Flo was the youngest of six children of the late Henry and Ella May (Horan) White. She was predeceased by her two husbands, William Paloski (1972) and Morton (Morry) Scher (2015); as well as three of her siblings, John J. White (late Theresa), Ann E. Rivenburgh (late Cornelius), and Thomas H. White. She is survived by two sisters (her best friends), Ellen Mary (May) Aliberti (late Pasquale) and Jane R. Walsh (late James). She also leaves behind her four devoted children, William (Brenda) Paloski of Fulshear, Texas, Janet (David Sutstrim) Paloski of Colonie, David Paloski of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Patricia (Michael) Zeccolo of Colonie; her six loving grandchildren, Nicholas (Emily) Paloski, Carolyn (Bob) Manley, Nathan (Cheryl Hodges) Paloski, Adam Paloski, Michele (James Coluccio) Zeccolo, and Heather Zeccolo; her four adoring great-grandchildren, Connor Hodges, Quinn Paloski, Griffin Paloski, and Ellis Paloski, and countless nieces, nephews, and friends. Despite humble beginnings, and more than her share of hardships along the way, Flo was able to live a very full life. She graduated from Albany High School in 1951 and joined the New York Telephone Company soon after. She spent her entire career with them, retiring in 1989 as a supervisor in revenue accounting at the Menands Office. She also remained active in the Telephone Pioneeers of America for many years after. Apart from her family, which was her main joy in life, Flo loved to read, eat out, and frequent the casinos. Earlier in life she was also an avid bowler and golfer. After retiring, Flo met Morry, and they spent 23 wonderful years together. They loved to travel, especially on large cruise ships. Together they visited Alaska, San Francisco, Seattle, Las Vegas, San Antonio, London, Paris, Puerto Rico, the Panama Canal, and many islands in the Caribbean. They also became snowbirds, spending their winters in Boca Raton, where they could enjoy the warm weather while everyone back in Albany was struggling through the hardest parts of winter. Flo will be missed by many. She was an inspiration to all she met and a solid rock to her family. Flo and her family send many thanks to all of her caregivers over the past few years, especially Dr. Keith Rebehn, who was her trusted primary care physician. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those so inclined may make contributions in her name to the or a . To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.