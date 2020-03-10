Sgambelluri, Florence WATERVLIET Florence "Flo" Edwards Sgambelluri, 77, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 8, 2020, with her family at her side. Born in Watervliet on October 26, 1942, she was the daughter of the late John and Sadie Reinhart Edwards. Florence was a 1959 graduate of Watervliet High School and was a lifelong resident of the city. She was employed briefly by the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation & Finance. She later was employed by Kmart in Watervliet for over 35 years before retiring. She then returned to work as a cafeteria worker at the Watervliet High School for many years where she enjoyed being around the kids. Flo especially enjoyed trips to the Saratoga Racino and Rivers Casino where she played the slots. She was also a bingo player. Her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren and attending all of their activities. She was the beloved mother of Anthony (Laura) Sgambelluri of Glenville and Tina (Michael Marchese) Sgambelluri of Latham; adored grandmother of Erin, Michael and Kate Sgambelluri; dear sister of Carol Keough, Bernice Jarvis, Betty Ann Kepner, Bruce Edwards, Jimmy (Debbie) Edwards, Jackie Toma, Carl (Mary) Edwards and the late Barbara Lewis, Beverly Tracy, Loyde, Jerry, Paul and Gary Edwards. She is also survived by several cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call in the Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway, Watevliet on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2020