Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Quigley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence T. Quigley


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Florence T. Quigley Obituary
Quigley, Florence T. LOUDONVILLE Florence T. Quigley, 97 of Loudonville, beloved wife of the late Robert Quigley, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019, at the Our Lady of Mercy Life Center. Born in New Paltz on February 8, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Helen (Smith) Turner. Florence was married to Robert Quigley cherishing many years of marriage before his passing on January 26, 1979. Florence was the head nurse at Macy's in Colonie Center for 25 years, retiring in 1987. She had been a square dancer for 35 years, and was former president, vice president, and treasurer of the Latham Squares. Florence was a matron of the Order of Eastern Star Orange, along with co-captain of the Patrol Team of the Daughters of the Nile. She was also an avid bowler and golfer. She is survived by her two cherished grandchildren, Scott Quigley, and his wife Karen and Ryan Quigley, and her great-granddaughter, Maigan. She also leaves behind her siblings, Les Turner and Eileen; her daughter-in-law Andrea Quigley; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Barry J. Quigley; her brother, Roland; and her sister, Shirley. The family would like to thank Our Lady of Mercy Life Center Staff for their care and support for Florence and her family. A special thank you to Mrs. Judith Bell, (Scott's mother), and her husband, for their support. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, August 1, from 12 to 2 p.m.at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Funeral services for Florence will be celebrated immediately following the visitation at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home. Interment will take place next to her beloved Robert in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions in Florence's name may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Life Center, 2 Mercy Care Lane, Guilderland, NY, 12084. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now