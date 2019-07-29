|
|
Quigley, Florence T. LOUDONVILLE Florence T. Quigley, 97 of Loudonville, beloved wife of the late Robert Quigley, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019, at the Our Lady of Mercy Life Center. Born in New Paltz on February 8, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Helen (Smith) Turner. Florence was married to Robert Quigley cherishing many years of marriage before his passing on January 26, 1979. Florence was the head nurse at Macy's in Colonie Center for 25 years, retiring in 1987. She had been a square dancer for 35 years, and was former president, vice president, and treasurer of the Latham Squares. Florence was a matron of the Order of Eastern Star Orange, along with co-captain of the Patrol Team of the Daughters of the Nile. She was also an avid bowler and golfer. She is survived by her two cherished grandchildren, Scott Quigley, and his wife Karen and Ryan Quigley, and her great-granddaughter, Maigan. She also leaves behind her siblings, Les Turner and Eileen; her daughter-in-law Andrea Quigley; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Barry J. Quigley; her brother, Roland; and her sister, Shirley. The family would like to thank Our Lady of Mercy Life Center Staff for their care and support for Florence and her family. A special thank you to Mrs. Judith Bell, (Scott's mother), and her husband, for their support. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, August 1, from 12 to 2 p.m.at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Funeral services for Florence will be celebrated immediately following the visitation at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home. Interment will take place next to her beloved Robert in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions in Florence's name may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Life Center, 2 Mercy Care Lane, Guilderland, NY, 12084. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 29, 2019