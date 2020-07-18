Sutler, Florence Wagner COLFAX, N.C. Florence Wagner Sutler, 94, of River Landing, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Hospice Home at High Point. Born on July 9, 1926, in Latham, Mrs. Sutler was the daughter of the late Walter A. Wagner and Helena A. Shufelt Wagner; the wife of the late Julian Sutler; and the sister of the late Janet C. Riek (John), and Leona R. Murray (Albert). She is survived by her sister, Marion S. Cranston; nieces, Sandra G. Pitts (Stephen), Deborah J. Cairns, Stephanie J. Miller, and Candace J. Murray; and nephew, Warren S. Miller (Kathy). She is also survived by three great-nieces and two great-nephews. Mrs. Sutler lived most of her life in Latham, with the exception of eleven years in Las Vegas, prior to moving to River Landing at Sandy Ridge, Colfax, N.C., in 2005. Professionally, Mrs. Sutler graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, with advance degrees from SUNY Albany. She taught school for 10 years. During that time, she was also supervisor of student teachers at SUNY Oneota and Russell Sage College in Troy. In 1959, Mrs. Sutler joined the New York State Education Department (SED) in Albany. In 1983, she retired from SED as director of planning, research and evaluation for occupational education. Mrs. Sutler was an active volunteer in many organizations and hospitals. Her love of travel took her to all corners of the world. A family graveside service will be held in Memory Gardens in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Presbyterian Foundation at River Landing at Sandy Ridge, 1575 John Knox Dr., Colfax, NC, 27235, or to the charity of your choice
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
