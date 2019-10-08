|
Wilcox, Florence TROY Florence "Aunt Sang" Wilcox, 92, of 3rd Avenue, died on Friday, October 4, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Petersburgh she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Emma Jones. She was a longtime Troy resident. Florence worked in the laundry business for 60 years and retired from Best Cleaners in Latham. She enjoyed cooking, drawing and solving word search puzzles. She was the mother of the late Austin A. Wilcox who died on March 10th of this year. She was the proud grandmother of Lucille Wilcox (Pete) of Richmondville, Denise Drywater of Oklahoma, Austin Wilcox II (Esther), Tanya Wilcox and Mario Dinelli all of Troy; great-grandmother of Krissa Drywater, Alexander Wilcox, Susan and Maria Dinelli and Samantha Adams; and great-great-grandmother of Julian Kai Fulbright. Also surviving is her nephew Richard Burdick. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Florence's family at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford on Saturday, October 19, from 6-8 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 8, 2019