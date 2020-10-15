Schell, Florence Z. ALBANY Florence Z. Schell, "Gramma Flo," 87, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Senior Community in Albany. Florence was born on November 19, 1932, in Halfmoon and was the daughter of the late Michael P. and Helen (Biette) Zampino. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl S. Schell Sr., to whom she was married for 62 years; and brother, Leonard M. Zampino. Florence is survived by daughter Linda E. Marks (Doug) of Tucson, Ariz.; son Carl S. Schell Jr. (Susan) of Delmar; and daughter Cindy H. Pulire (Michael) of Scarborough, Maine. "Gramma Flo" is also survived by six grandchildren, Jessica Wilcox (Jeffrey), Jeffrey Coseo (Lara), Eric Schell (Ashley), Christopher Schell (Mary), Charles Pulire (Courtney), and Nicholas Pulire (Jillian), nine nieces and nephews, and 11 great-grandchildren. Florence moved to southern Maine in 1990 with her husband Carl Sr. upon his retirement, where she lived for 27 years before returning to the Capital District. Florence loved gardening and grew glorious flowers and shrubs. She was an avid bird watcher and delighted in seeing them visit the feeders and birdbaths in her gardens. Long walks along Kennebunk Beach and motor trips in Maine and New Hampshire were favorite pastimes. Florence was politically active and one of the highlights of her time living in Kennebunk, Maine, was having the opportunity to occasionally see and say hello to George and Barbara Bush. Gramma Flo loved the children in her family very much and was always excited to prepare Italian feasts for them. A laugh over a simple glass of beer gave her much pleasure. She had a great sense of humor that delighted her dedicated caretakers at Atria Shaker and Daughters of Sarah. Florence had a strong faith in God and prayed regularly. She also made many friends whom she visited frequently in the Saco Beach convent. Private family services will be held in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Memorial contributions in place of flowers may be sent to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, 40 North Main Ave., Albany, NY, 12203. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com