Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Graveside service 11:30 AM Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery

Vickery, Florenteen C. CLIFTON PARK Florenteen "Teeny" C. Vickery, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019, after a short illness. Born in the Bronx, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Magdelena O'Connor. Teeny was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Lowell Vickery; as well as her brothers, Tom, Danny, Henry and Mickey O'Connor. Teeny was an employee of Montgomery Ward in Menands and Leonard Hospital in Troy working in medical records. She enjoyed playing tennis, watching her grandchildren play sports and spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, William S. MacArthur (Belinda). Teeny was "MacGrandma" to Trevor (Meghan), Courtney (Kyle) and Peter (Cristina); and six great-grandchildren, Lola, Brody, Kylie, Drew, Cameron and William. Teeny also leaves to remember her, her sister, Connie Green and her brother, Ozzie O'Connor as well as many nieces and nephews. Teeny is also survived by Lowell's children, Lowell III, Deborah, Karen, Scott and Tracy Vickery; as well as numerous step-grandchildren and Susie Ellis of Texas. A graveside service will take place on Monday, May 6, at 11:30 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga.







