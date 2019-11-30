Croyle, Florentine E. EAST NASSAU Florentine E. Croyle, 92 of East Nassau, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital on November 26, 2019. Born in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Victoria Bruitte. Florentine moved to the area in 1952 and was a former member of the Tsatsawassa Protective Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary as well as a former member of the Tamarack Outdoors Ladies Auxiliary. She was predeceased by her loving husband Mack B. Croyle Jr.; her son, Mack F. Croyle; and her daughter Barbara Croyle. She is survived by her son Kenneth E. (Mary Lou) Croyle Sr.; daughters, Loretta Mae Croyle and Shirley Croyle. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 32 great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held in the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in the East Nassau Cemetery. There will be a reception held at the Tsatsawassa Fire House following the interment, all are welcome. Donations in Florentine's memory may be made to the Tsatsawassa Protective Fire Co., P.O. Box 62, Brainard, NY, 12024. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019