Florita Pessolano Clark Hedderman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hedderman, Florita Pessolano Clark ALBANY Florita Hedderman, 93, died on May 3, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, Florita was the daughter of the late Joseph A. Pessolano M.D. and the late Florita M. DeDominicis. She was predeceased by her sister Dorothea Wilmot of Niskayuna; and by her husbands, Herbert L. Clark and William J. Hedderman. She will be missed by her beloved sons, Herbert D. Clark, Douglas S. Clark, and Dirck Clark. Florita was a former member and activity chair of Mid-Singles Club, an Albany Academy mother, former member of the Historical Steamship Society and The Albany Kennel Club. She loved traveling especially to Italy, Canada and Florida. She also hosted fabulous parties that were legend among her many friends. A memorial service to celebrate Florita's life will be held on a future date at a venue to be announced. Friends of Florita and the family may donate in her memory to Safe at Last Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 36 Fultonham, NY, 12071. Condolences at: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
218 2nd Ave.
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 435-8030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved