Hedderman, Florita Pessolano Clark ALBANY Florita Hedderman, 93, died on May 3, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, Florita was the daughter of the late Joseph A. Pessolano M.D. and the late Florita M. DeDominicis. She was predeceased by her sister Dorothea Wilmot of Niskayuna; and by her husbands, Herbert L. Clark and William J. Hedderman. She will be missed by her beloved sons, Herbert D. Clark, Douglas S. Clark, and Dirck Clark. Florita was a former member and activity chair of Mid-Singles Club, an Albany Academy mother, former member of the Historical Steamship Society and The Albany Kennel Club. She loved traveling especially to Italy, Canada and Florida. She also hosted fabulous parties that were legend among her many friends. A memorial service to celebrate Florita's life will be held on a future date at a venue to be announced. Friends of Florita and the family may donate in her memory to Safe at Last Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 36 Fultonham, NY, 12071. Condolences at: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.