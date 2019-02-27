Snyder, Floyd K. GREENVILLE Floyd K. Snyder, 60, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson after a brief illness. Born in Albany on July 8, 1958, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Ada Quick Snyder. Floyd was raised in Westerlo and graduated from Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School. He served in the U.S. Navy for one year after graduation. Following discharge, he returned home and went to work at Argus Press in Albany for many years. He worked for a time at Coxsackie Transport, and for the last several years as a delivery man for Greenville Packing. Floyd is survived by his siblings, Tina (Tom) Bushnell, Beverly A. Bushnell, and Edsel "Ed" Dudley; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Floyd was predeceased by his siblings, John William Dudley and Linda Lee Miller. In keeping with Floyd's wishes, he was cremated privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Greenville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 332, Greenville, NY, 12083 will be appreciated. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2019