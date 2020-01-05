Reinhart, Ford Sperry ALBANY Ford Sperry Reinhart, 80, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Ford was the son of the late Arthur and Mildred Reinhart. Ford was the devoted husband to Maryann Reinhart; they were married for 57 years. Ford was an employee of Campito Plumbing and Heating for 38 years before retiring. Ford was an avid fly-fisherman, enjoyed tying flies and teaching his son-in-law and grandsons to fly-fish. He enjoyed many beautiful and memorable years of family vacations in Cape Cod and the Adirondack Lakes. Ford had a great love for the outdoors. Ford also enjoyed memorable times at Rivers Casino. Ford's passion was for his family and spending time with them. Ford is survived by his daughters, Brenda (Robert) Arduini, Kelly (Nicola) Mele, and Paula (Seth) Madden; his grandchildren, Alexander and Paul Arduini, Skylar, Alexa and Noah Madden; and many loving relatives and friends. Ford was predeceased by his siblings. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Albany Medical Center, especially the nurses of Building D. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be held on Wednesday, January 8, at 10:30 a.m. in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to , 2 Pine West Plaza, #202, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020