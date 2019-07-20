MacDonald, Forrest L. TUCSON, Ariz. Mr. Forrest L. MacDonald passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019, in Tucson at the age of 89. Forrest is survived by his children, Paul D. MacDonald of Galway, James S. MacDonald of West Kingston, R.I. and Forrest A. MacDonald of Malta. Forrest's oldest son, William D. MacDonald passed away in 2018. Forrest was born on August 12, 1929, in Washington, Maine to George and Laura MacDonald as the forth of four brothers, George, Harold and Leslie. From 1952 - 1954, Forrest served with distinction in the Army Intelligence Division in country during the Korean War, rising to the rank of sergeant prior to his honorable discharge. Forrest married Margaret Ann Begin in 1956. In 1959, Forrest graduated from the International Correspondence School majoring in surveying and mapping. After moving to Clifton Park in 1969, Forrest joined the NYSDOT and began a three-decade long career in public service specializing in cartography and photogrammetry utilizing many of the skills learned during his tour with the Army. Forrest and Peg were avid travelers enjoying many road trips across this great land. After visiting the southwest, they decided to retire in Sierra Vista, Ariz. in 1995 where they remained for the remainder of their lives. Forrest was known for his quiet humor, generosity, integrity, boastfulness and passion for his family. He was an unapologetic patriot and instilled a strong work ethic and love for country into his children. A committal service with military honors is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, July 22, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Forrest's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard GoFundMe drive (https://www.gofundme.com/f/SNCHGA). Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union on July 20, 2019