Clark, Franceline "Fran" Ann SCHENECTADY Franceline "Fran" Ann Clark (nee Leary), 59, passed away peacefully at her home in Schenectady on April 8, 2019. Fran was born to Eugene Leary and Franceline Leary (nee Cullen) on June 25, 1959, in Schenectady and grew up in Niskayuna. She is survived by her mother Franceline Leary; her five siblings, Eugene Leary, James Leary, Helen Shekerjian, Marjorie Leary Hammerman, and Patricia Leary-Kreitzer; as well as eleven nieces and nephews. Fran will be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her love of life, humor, and for lending a helping hand to anyone in need both professionally and personally. She also had a great love of art, storytelling, music, and traveling. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, from 4 - 7 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. On Tuesday, April 16, at 9 a.m., a funeral Mass will be held in Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Parish (formerly St. Helen's Church), 1803 Union St., Schenectady. Interment to follow in The Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fran's name to The COPD Foundation copdfoundation.org or Old Songs Inc. oldsongs.org Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019