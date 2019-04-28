Bieg, Francene WYNANTSKILL Francene Bieg, 61 of Wynantskill, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Francene was the daughter of Frank Spenziero and the late Jennie (Mignola) Spenziero. She was the devoted wife to Bernard L. Bieg. They were married on June 24, 1989, sharing a union of nearly 30 years. Francene grew up in Colonie where she graduated from Colonie Central High School class of 1976. She lived the last 32 years in Brunswick with her husband. Francene and her husband Bernie were members of the Tamarack Outdoorsmen Club and they enjoyed camping together. Her hobbies and interests included cooking, circle word puzzles, visiting the beach and ocean. Francene loved her pets, especially her dog Harley. Survived by her husband, Bernard Bieg; her stepson Daniel Bieg; her grandchildren, Devon, Daniel and Jacob Bieg; her father Frank Spenziero; and her sister Darlene Wagner. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Francene was predeceased by her mother, Jennie Spenziero; and sisters, Toni Ann Butterfield and Theresa Bates. There are no public calling hours. Services were privately held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148-0142 or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2019