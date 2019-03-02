Peterson, Frances A. MOUNT AIRY, Md. Frances A. Peterson, 77 of Mount Airy, predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph F. Peterson, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of Frank Maddalla and Clara Maddalla (Tyler). She was a secretary for the Conservationist Magazine. Frances was highly artistic winning many awards in ceramic arts. She was an avid horticulturist and could name nearly any flowering plant both in common and Latin terms. She was a pet lover especially of cats, ferrets and her dog Britney. Frances provided religious training for many years at Saint Williams Catholic Church in Troy. She volunteered her time at St. Catherine's Center for Children. She is survived by her beloved sons, John F. Cipollo (Rachel), Michael A. Cipollo (Karen Sicurelli) and Joseph M. Cipollo; brother Thomas Maddalla (Jan Bush); sister Cynthia Kennedy; and grandchildren, Nicholas J. Cipollo (Megan), and Angela M. Cipollo; many cousins, nieces and nephews, and foster children. A wake will be held on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Ave., (corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy. On Tuesday, in St. Augustine's Church, a Catholic Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed at 11:30 a.m. by graveside services in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Flowers may be sent to the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Ave., Troy, NY, 12182. (518) 235-0952. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary