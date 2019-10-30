Stark, Frances Ann LATHAM Frances Ann Stark, 71, passed away after a long battle with breast cancer on October 22, 2019. Born in Malone, N.Y., Ann was the daughter of the late Leigh W. and Frances A. Stark (Costlow). She was preceded in death by her son, James P. Dumas of Bristol, R.I. and Malone; and her brothers, Milton J. Stark of Malone, and Rossiter J. Stark of Annapolis, Md. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Catherine Leigh Dumas of Boston. Ann graduated from Franklin Academy High School in Malone. She received her B.S. in mathematics at The College of Saint Rose in Albany. She worked for Connecticut Mutual for a number years as a life insurance agent. She later became the director of sales at Memory Gardens and developed their pre-need mausoleum sales program. She was then hired as director of sales for the Catholic Diocese of Metuchen in Piscataway, N.J., to develop their pre-need mausoleum sales program. She then returned to Albany and worked as the office manager for Bartolotta Connolly Insurance Company in Albany and then Green Island. Ann was an avid racquetball player. She played at the Court Club in Colonie and at The Club in Woodbridge (when she was living in New Jersey). She played in racquetball tournaments all over the country and won several awards over the years. She was an expert skier, loved to travel, cook, and entertain. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was loved by so many. In addition to her daughter, Ann is survived by her beloved partner Thomas E. Hanrahan, of Altamont. She is also survived by six brothers and sisters: James C. Stark of St. Francis, Wis., Molly (Stark) Donikian (Andre) of Carmel, Ind., Marilynn L. Stark, of Nanticoke, Pa., Wallace R. Stark (Susan) of Magnolia, Mass., Cynthia E. Stark of Zionsville, Ind., Ellen A. Stark and James Smith of Williston, Vt.; and numerous wonderful and loving nieces and nephews. Calling hours for friends and family will be held on Friday, November 1, from 4 -7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 30, 2019