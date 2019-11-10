Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Helderberg Evangelical Lutheran Church
1728 Helderberg Trail
Berne, NY
Frances B. Miller


1919 - 2019
Frances B. Miller Obituary
Miller, Frances B. BERNE Frances B. Miller passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born in Berne, N.Y. on July 18, 1919, the daughter of the late Omer and Ada (nee Shultes) Becker. Frances turned 100 years old this past July. She is survived by her children, Ralph (Jeannette) Miller, Harold Miller (Edward Davidson), Carolyn Wright, Marilyn Nardoillo, Huberta Miller, Charles (Sandra) Miller, Sharon (Michael) Vincent, Donald (Theresa) Miller and Allen (Marie) Miller; sixteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; her sister Mavis Schanz; brothers, Maver (Maryann Saddlemire) Becker and Marvin (Nancy) Becker; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Frances was predeceased by her husband Hubert H. Miller; her sister Norma Schanz and her husband Randall, her brother Alton Becker; three sons-in-law, Robert Wright, Peter Nardoillo and Gerald Miller; her brother-in-law Willard Schanz; and sister-in-law Geraldine Becker. She was a charter member of the Foxenkill Grange, a member of the Hilltown Senior Citizens and a member of Helderberg Evangelical Lutheran Church in Berne as well as an associate member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Summerfield, Fla. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 11, from 2-5 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont. A funeral service will be held in the Helderberg Evangelical Lutheran Church,1728 Helderberg Trail, Berne on Tuesday, November 12, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wendy Cook officiating. Interment to follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Berne. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances's name may be made to the Helderberg Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2019
Remember
